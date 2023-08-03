L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

