L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 5,381 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,569. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

