L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 27 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $452.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,331. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $337.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

