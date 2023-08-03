L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 263 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,384. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

