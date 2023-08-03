L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 1,748 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.65. 3,123,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,113. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

