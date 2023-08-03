L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.81. 3,125,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,121. The stock has a market cap of $304.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

