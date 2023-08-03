L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,133 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 1.0% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.47. 714,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,759. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average is $193.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,590 shares of company stock worth $14,044,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

