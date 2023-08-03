L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $1.25 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,387. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.