L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $40,790,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 9,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 11,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.08.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $558.79. The company had a trading volume of 776,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,215. The company has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.00 and its 200 day moving average is $508.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

