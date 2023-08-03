L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSP traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.24. 3,015,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,407. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

