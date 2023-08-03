L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Acquires 17,898 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. 5,159,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,983,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of -326.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

