Kwmg LLC Has $12.16 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,359. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $101.56.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

