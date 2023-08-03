Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 25,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.78. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

