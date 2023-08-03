KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) PT Lowered to $3.00

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 477,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

About KORU Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,338,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 138,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.