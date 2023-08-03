KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) PT Lowered to $3.00

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.
KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 477,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.35.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
