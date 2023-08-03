Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 176,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KTB
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
See Also
