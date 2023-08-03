Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.37 million. Knowles also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.26-0.30 EPS.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 583,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,307. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 49,681.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Knowles by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after buying an additional 1,423,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

