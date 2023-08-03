KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

