Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,165,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,574,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $374.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.38 and a twelve month high of $388.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.36.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

