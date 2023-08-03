Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.20. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 828,621 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners



Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

