KeyCorp Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $124.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,390. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

