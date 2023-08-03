KeyCorp Comments on Ryerson Holding Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after purchasing an additional 228,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryerson by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Ryerson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 790,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 737,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.