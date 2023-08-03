Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.70. 4,099,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,156,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Kenvue Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $866,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $9,534,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $8,629,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

