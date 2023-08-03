Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 282.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 1,067,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KW shares. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 672.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 507,138 shares during the period.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

