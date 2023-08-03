Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.66. 802,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kennametal

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.