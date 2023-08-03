Kaspa (KAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $928.49 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Kaspa has a market cap of $928.49 million and $51.65 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,960,377,044 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,946,261,875.956467 with 19,946,262,267.9522 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04090995 USD and is up 8.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $31,444,544.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

