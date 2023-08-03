K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 26000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
K9 Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
About K9 Gold
K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than K9 Gold
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.