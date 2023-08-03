Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 8,270 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,680 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,380 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,607,998. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

