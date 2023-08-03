Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $321,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

ETD traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 195,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,853. The company has a market cap of $881.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

