JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,186,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 420% from the previous session’s volume of 228,125 shares.The stock last traded at $36.93 and had previously closed at $37.26.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

