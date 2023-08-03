JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lifted by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,616,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,930. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

