JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 10.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $33,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.03. 4,263,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.