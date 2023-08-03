JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAESY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.20) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38) in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,080.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 236,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $52.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

