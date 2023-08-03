JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,293,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,824,000 after buying an additional 4,244,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,683.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,642,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,118 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 947,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 721,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 680,580 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,280. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

