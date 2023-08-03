John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HTD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $25.95.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.