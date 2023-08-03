John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HTD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

