John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HPF opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.