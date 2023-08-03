John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HPF opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $19.38.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
