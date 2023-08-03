John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.51. 2,463,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

