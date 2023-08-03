John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 5,050 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,460,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 2,638,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

