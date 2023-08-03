John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries makes up 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

HE traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 369,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

