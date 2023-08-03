John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $133.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.