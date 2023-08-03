John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

