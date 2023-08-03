John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,317,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,589 shares of company stock worth $3,025,278 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

