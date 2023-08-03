John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.87. 501,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,757 shares of company stock worth $22,975,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.