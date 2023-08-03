John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Black Hills makes up about 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Black Hills worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 47.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.83. 956,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.