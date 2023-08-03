JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes $2.30 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. HCA Healthcare makes up about 2.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,046. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

