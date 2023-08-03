JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Incyte makes up about 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.98. 1,300,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,939. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

