JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys New Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Natixis purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 19,227,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,080,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

