JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires 9,797 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 365.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,502 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,698. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.