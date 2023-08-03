JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Truist Financial

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FROG
JFrog Trading Up 3.6 %
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,927,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,927,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in JFrog by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JFrog by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Trading Halts Explained
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.