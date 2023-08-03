JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Truist Financial

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.55. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,927,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,927,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in JFrog by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JFrog by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.