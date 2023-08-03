JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

FROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Get JFrog alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FROG opened at $28.78 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.55.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,256,542 shares in the company, valued at $154,927,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,256,542 shares in the company, valued at $154,927,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of JFrog by 28.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JFrog by 13.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.