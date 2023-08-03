JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.23. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 6,746,727 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.